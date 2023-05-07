Nwam LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Medtronic by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.06 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.