Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $197.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.