Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

