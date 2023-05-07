NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Shares of NXPI opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

