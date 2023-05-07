NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NXPI opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.