Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 200.56 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,445.80%.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

