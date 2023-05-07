Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $38,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

