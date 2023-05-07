Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

Olympus Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

