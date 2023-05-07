Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.