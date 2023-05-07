Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.17. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 70,981 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.77.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

