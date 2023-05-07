Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.52

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.52 and traded as low as $44.85. Onex shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 23,697 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Onex Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 32.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Onex Cuts Dividend
About Onex
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.
