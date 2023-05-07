Optimism Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94.66 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00006487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $591.01 million and $94.66 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

