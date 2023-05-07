Orchid 1-Day Volume Hits $1.72 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $73.62 million and $1.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,978.25 or 0.99926295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07852454 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,533,065.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

