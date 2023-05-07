O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $4,627,750.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $940.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $942.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $861.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.