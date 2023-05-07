O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 9.3% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Simmons Bank owned about 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $108,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $940.78. The stock had a trading volume of 269,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $861.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $942.76.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

