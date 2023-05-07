Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) vs. Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) and Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Pollard Banknote pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Organization of Football Prognostics pays an annual dividend of C$0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pollard Banknote pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Organization of Football Prognostics pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pollard Banknote and Organization of Football Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pollard Banknote N/A N/A N/A $0.32 55.36 Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A C$0.23 37.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Organization of Football Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pollard Banknote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.0% of Pollard Banknote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Organization of Football Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pollard Banknote and Organization of Football Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pollard Banknote N/A N/A N/A Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pollard Banknote and Organization of Football Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pollard Banknote 0 1 0 0 2.00 Organization of Football Prognostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pollard Banknote currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Organization of Football Prognostics has a consensus target price of C$13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Organization of Football Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organization of Football Prognostics is more favorable than Pollard Banknote.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services. The company also offers a range of bingo and bingo-related products; manufactures and sells pull-tab tickets, as well as pull-tab ticket vending machines and pull-tab ticket counting machines. In addition, it provides licensed games; and various solutions for licensed games, such as ticket design and manufacturing, prize structure consultation, merchandise selection and fulfillment, publicity and promotional opportunities, and second chance draw management. Further, the company offers lottery ticket dispensers and point-of-sale displays; charitable gaming machines; and lottery management services and information systems, as well as warehouse and distribution services to lotteries. Additionally, it engages in the interactive digital games and website development; and internet-based gaming businesses. The company was formerly known as 7510101 Canada Limited. Pollard Banknote Limited was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada. Pollard Banknote Limited is a subsidiary of Pollard Equities Limited.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.