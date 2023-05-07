Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 3,299 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 157,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.80. 1,302,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,422. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

