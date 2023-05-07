Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.65. 2,592,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.20 and a 200-day moving average of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

