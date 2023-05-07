Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 320,370 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 987.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $36,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $100.38. 684,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,448. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.