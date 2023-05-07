Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $96.43. 402,160 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

