Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.79 and its 200 day moving average is $365.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

