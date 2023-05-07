Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.21. 3,375,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,982. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

