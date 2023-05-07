Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,025. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.