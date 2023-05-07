Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.60. 175,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,888. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

