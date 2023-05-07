Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.44.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.53.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

