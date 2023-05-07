Oxen Reaches 1-Day Volume of $227,937.83 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $227,937.83 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,865.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00291845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00545008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.96 or 0.00405127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,985,715 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

