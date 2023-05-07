Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Raised to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 2.4 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

