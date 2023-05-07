Pacific Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

PFLC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Featured Articles

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

