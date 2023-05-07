Pacific Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Pacific Financial Price Performance
PFLC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.
About Pacific Financial
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Financial (PFLC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.