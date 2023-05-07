Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 80,558 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Palo Alto Networks worth $169,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

