Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.60-$20.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.60-20.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.30. 1,030,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,321. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.08.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,173.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

