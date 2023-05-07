PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.35 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $547.73 million and $6.35 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2,019.79 or 0.06993332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
