Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18, reports. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Paylocity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average is $200.31. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.