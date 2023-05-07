Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Tradewinds LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,225,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,688. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

