PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

PCG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.27. 10,965,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,387,650. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,107,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after acquiring an additional 535,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,847,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

