Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Phillips 66 worth $113,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,774,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

