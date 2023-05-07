Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $322.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.37.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

