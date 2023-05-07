Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,177,000 after buying an additional 819,573 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.4 %
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
