Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Shares of IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

