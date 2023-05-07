Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys Shares of 1,505 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $1,953,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in BioNTech by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $106.64 and a 1-year high of $188.99.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.93 EPS. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

