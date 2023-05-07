Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 2,117 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

