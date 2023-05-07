Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Cut to C$1.70

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

PIFYF stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

