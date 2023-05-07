Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Cut to C$1.70

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 3.8 %
PIFYF stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
About Pine Cliff Energy
