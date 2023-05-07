Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.70

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$452.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

About Pine Cliff Energy

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

