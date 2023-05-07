Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95.4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.12. 495,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,231. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

