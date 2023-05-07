Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. 28,236,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,795,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,438 shares of company stock worth $1,948,688. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

