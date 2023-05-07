Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. 2,541,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

