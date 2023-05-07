Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Invests $328,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

NYSE COP traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,582. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

