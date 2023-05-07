Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,783,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $12.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $644.48. 484,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

