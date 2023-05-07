Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 227 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

IWM traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.45. 35,456,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,533,898. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

