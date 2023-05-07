Piper Sandler Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $399.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average is $307.33.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.