Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $92,536.24 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $57.37 million and $92,536.24 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,206,370 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

