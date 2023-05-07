Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 2,569,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,983. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

